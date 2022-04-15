Hometown Local
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Madagascar, a Musical Adventure” to take the stage at the Jefferson Center

The Virginia Children’s Theatre production runs April 29 and April 30
Audiences of all ages will enjoy the upcoming Virginia Children's Theatre musical
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If your family loves the film, “Madagascar,” they’ll really enjoy the upcoming production by Virginia Children’s Theatre, “Madagascar, a Musical Adventure.”

According to VCT, the plot follows Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and all of their friends in a musical adventure.

The animals escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo in hopes of exploring the world.

Along the way, they begin an unexpected journey to Madagascar.

VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden says the musical will be perfect for kids of all ages.

A reminder if you’re planning to attend, masks are still required at the Jefferson Center’s public events.

If you’d like to buy tickets, click this link.

