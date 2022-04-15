Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lawnmower leads to Roanoke County brush fire

Brush fire burns .5 acres along Carvins Cove Road in Roanoke County
Brush fire burns .5 acres along Carvins Cove Road in Roanoke County(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No structures were damaged in a brush fire that burned half an acre in Roanoke County Friday afternoon.

At 1:00 p.m. April 15, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the fire in the 3900 block of Carvins Cove Road. Crews report finding a fire with structures in the area, and controlling the fire within half an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was started with a lawnmower that ignited leaves.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
One arrested, one sought after Christiansburg traffic stop
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Victim’s sister relieved as Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
Public threat over after Bedford hazardous materials incident

Latest News

Brush fire burns .5 acres along Carvins Cove Road in Roanoke County
Carvins's Cove Road Fire
Virginia unemployment rate fell to 3% in March
Afton woman dies after being thrown from vehicle in Rockbridge County
Officials in Bedford explain what led to a dangerous chemical mixture at the wastewater plant...
Bedford Officials Explain HAZMAT Situation