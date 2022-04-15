Lawnmower leads to Roanoke County brush fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No structures were damaged in a brush fire that burned half an acre in Roanoke County Friday afternoon.

At 1:00 p.m. April 15, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the fire in the 3900 block of Carvins Cove Road. Crews report finding a fire with structures in the area, and controlling the fire within half an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was started with a lawnmower that ignited leaves.

