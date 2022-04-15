Man in custody after Danville domestic incident leads to standoff

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have a man in custody after an overnight standoff.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Malik Elonzo Baize, 24, for reckless handling of a firearm and maliciously shooting a firearm in an occupied building.

About 12:19 a.m. Friday, Danville Police were called to a report of a domestic dispute in which shots had already been fired in an apartment on Piney Forest Road. When police got there, two females left the apartment and officers removed a 3-month-old child while the suspect in the shooting was barricaded in a bathroom, according to police.

A patrol officer trained in Crisis Intervention Training began talking with the suspect, identified as Baize, and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Team responded. Police got residents out of surrounding apartments as negotiations continued with the suspect, according to police.

Maize surrendered about 7:15 a.m., according to police, and handed over his 9mm handgun. Baize was taken for a mental health screening and will be served criminal warrants once he is cleared.

