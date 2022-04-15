Hometown Local
Man faces murder charge for Rocky Mount shooting

Timothy Walton mugshot
Timothy Walton mugshot(Western Virginia Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a woman Thursday.

Timothy Dexter Walton, 60, was arrested for murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The charges are for the April 14 death of Larether Tanika Latrice Patterson, 37 of Rocky Mount. Heidi Marie Pullum, 43 of Rocky Mount, was also shot and is still being treated in a hospital. Police say the investigation is still underway and additional charges are pending.

The shooting took place in the area of North Main Street and Circle Drive.

