Evacuation underway in Bedford during hazardous materials incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A hazardous materials incident has led to evacuations in Bedford Friday morning.

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene of the incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in Bedford.

Orange Street is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

According to the Bedford County Fire Marshal, two chemicals were mixed, creating a large amount of chlorine gas. Two people are being treated for non–life-threatening injuries.

Nearby residents and businesses in the immediate surrounding area are being evacuated as a precaution. Downtown Bedford is not affected in this evacuation.

“Please note that there are no health concerns for your drinking water and no water or wastewater services are impacted,” according to Bedford Regional Water Authority.

The Department of Fire and Rescue has called in regional hazmat teams to assist, including Roanoke Fire-EMS. They are working on decontamination and stabilizing the spill.

