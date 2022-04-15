Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Regional response, area evacuations key in containing Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant chemical incident

Crews along Orange Street in Bedford Friday morning.
Crews along Orange Street in Bedford Friday morning.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - You could see plenty of emergency crews lined up along Orange Street Friday morning.

A number of area first responders went to a hazmat incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Crews from Bedford, the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg bolted to the scene. When asked about the large response, officials told WDBJ7 the regional manpower was all about being prepared.

“When you have a situation of this incident, you don’t know immediately right then what your exposures are, so we want to make sure we get all the ample resources to the area as needed as necessary so we have them currently available,” said Janet Blankenship with Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

As they were responding to the scene, police were doing their work to make sure residents were safe.

Several dozen households and a few businesses had to be evacuated in response to the situation, in what officials described as a “reverse 911 call.”

“We did a reverse 911 call which is set up by the Bedford Sheriff’s Office and then also with the assistance of the Bedford Police Department, they were going door to door with residents in this particular general area and asking them to evacuate their residence at that time,” said Matt Scott with the Bedford Fire Department.

As of late Friday afternoon, all people living around the plant were able to return back to their home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
One arrested, one sought after Christiansburg traffic stop
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Victim’s sister relieved as Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

Scattered showers possible early Saturday.
Friday, April 15 - Weekend Outlook
Courtesy: Downtown Roanoke, Inc.
Roads closed, bus routes suspended Saturday for Blue Ridge Marathon
Alleghany Co. brush fire causing traffic issues along I-64E
Traffic alert
Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N