Regional response, area evacuations key in containing Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant chemical incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - You could see plenty of emergency crews lined up along Orange Street Friday morning.

A number of area first responders went to a hazmat incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Crews from Bedford, the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg bolted to the scene. When asked about the large response, officials told WDBJ7 the regional manpower was all about being prepared.

“When you have a situation of this incident, you don’t know immediately right then what your exposures are, so we want to make sure we get all the ample resources to the area as needed as necessary so we have them currently available,” said Janet Blankenship with Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

As they were responding to the scene, police were doing their work to make sure residents were safe.

Several dozen households and a few businesses had to be evacuated in response to the situation, in what officials described as a “reverse 911 call.”

“We did a reverse 911 call which is set up by the Bedford Sheriff’s Office and then also with the assistance of the Bedford Police Department, they were going door to door with residents in this particular general area and asking them to evacuate their residence at that time,” said Matt Scott with the Bedford Fire Department.

As of late Friday afternoon, all people living around the plant were able to return back to their home.

