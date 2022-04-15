Roads closed, bus routes suspended Saturday for Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Roanoke readies for the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday, many roads will be closed along with no Valley Metro bus service to a portion of the city.

Buses that usually serve Jefferson Street or Belleview Avenue will be rerouted. There will be no service on either street. Routes will resume standard service when the roads reopen at around 4 p.m.

The event also lists the following closings that will also be in place:

“Unless otherwise indicated, the entire road is closed to vehicular traffic for the times listed. If only a portion of the road is closed/open it will be indicated along with the direction of travel.

Saturday (April 16, 2022):

Jefferson Street (from Church Ave to Franklin Rd.): 5:30am-8:30am

Jefferson Street (from Franklin Rd. to Elm Ave): 5:30am-4:00pm

Jefferson Street, from Elm to Walnut Ave: 7:15am-8:30am

Franklin Road (2nd St to Jefferson St.): 5:30am-3:30pm

Franklin Road (Jefferson St to Williamson Rd.): 5:30am-8:30am

Walnut Avenue (from Jefferson to JB Fishburn Parkway): all lanes closed 7:00am to 8:30am; Westbound lanes open at 8:30am; Eastbound lanes from Hamilton Terrace to JB Fishburn Parkway open at 8:30am; Eastbound Walnut Avenue Bridge opens at approximately 10:00 am.

JB Fishburn Parkway (road up to Star): 7:30am-11:30am (or when last runner clears the road)

Mill Mountain Parkway: 7:00am to ~11:30am (or when last runner clears the road)

Roanoke Mountain Loop Road: 7:00am-11:30am

Wiley Drive (next to Rivers Edge Sports Complex): 8:00am-1:00pm

Luck Avenue (Eastbound, from 6th Street to 1st Street): 9:00am- 3:30pm

Bullitt Avenue (Eastbound lane, 1st St to Jefferson St): 5:30am- 4:00pm

Elm Avenue (1st St to Williamson Rd): 7:00am-8:15am

Laurel Street (Southbound lane, Riverland Road to Walnut Avenue): 7:00am-12:15pm

Ivy Street (Northbound lane, Camilla to Walnut Avenue): 7:00am- 12:15pm

Camilla Street (Eastbound lane, Ivy Street to Sylvan Avenue): 7:00am-12:15pm

Peakwood Drive (The “Uphill” Lane, entire length): 8:00am-2:00pm

West Ridge Road (The “Downhill” Lane, Peakwood Dr. to Rosalind Ave): 8:00am-2:00pm

· Cars will be allowed to travel UP West Ridge/Rosalind and DOWN Peakwood. West Ridge from Peakwood to the top will be open.

Winchester Ave (Eastbound lane, Main St to 8th St): 9:00am- 3:30pm

Wasena Ave (Memorial Ave to 12th St): 9:00am-3:30pm

12th St (Wasena Ave to Winchester Ave): 9:00am-3:30pm

8th St (Southbound, Day to Elm): 9:00am-3:30pm

Alleys between Elm and Luck: 9:00am-3:30pm

Mill Mountain Zoo will be open for business at 12pm

Sunday (April 17, 2022):

Wiley Drive (Entire length): 7:00am-12:00pm"

