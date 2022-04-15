Roads closed, bus routes suspended Saturday for Blue Ridge Marathon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Roanoke readies for the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday, many roads will be closed along with no Valley Metro bus service to a portion of the city.
Buses that usually serve Jefferson Street or Belleview Avenue will be rerouted. There will be no service on either street. Routes will resume standard service when the roads reopen at around 4 p.m.
The event also lists the following closings that will also be in place:
“Unless otherwise indicated, the entire road is closed to vehicular traffic for the times listed. If only a portion of the road is closed/open it will be indicated along with the direction of travel.
Saturday (April 16, 2022):
- Jefferson Street (from Church Ave to Franklin Rd.): 5:30am-8:30am
- Jefferson Street (from Franklin Rd. to Elm Ave): 5:30am-4:00pm
- Jefferson Street, from Elm to Walnut Ave: 7:15am-8:30am
- Franklin Road (2nd St to Jefferson St.): 5:30am-3:30pm
- Franklin Road (Jefferson St to Williamson Rd.): 5:30am-8:30am
- Walnut Avenue (from Jefferson to JB Fishburn Parkway): all lanes closed 7:00am to 8:30am; Westbound lanes open at 8:30am; Eastbound lanes from Hamilton Terrace to JB Fishburn Parkway open at 8:30am; Eastbound Walnut Avenue Bridge opens at approximately 10:00 am.
- JB Fishburn Parkway (road up to Star): 7:30am-11:30am (or when last runner clears the road)
- Mill Mountain Parkway: 7:00am to ~11:30am (or when last runner clears the road)
- Roanoke Mountain Loop Road: 7:00am-11:30am
- Wiley Drive (next to Rivers Edge Sports Complex): 8:00am-1:00pm
- Luck Avenue (Eastbound, from 6th Street to 1st Street): 9:00am- 3:30pm
- Bullitt Avenue (Eastbound lane, 1st St to Jefferson St): 5:30am- 4:00pm
- Elm Avenue (1st St to Williamson Rd): 7:00am-8:15am
- Laurel Street (Southbound lane, Riverland Road to Walnut Avenue): 7:00am-12:15pm
- Ivy Street (Northbound lane, Camilla to Walnut Avenue): 7:00am- 12:15pm
- Camilla Street (Eastbound lane, Ivy Street to Sylvan Avenue): 7:00am-12:15pm
- Peakwood Drive (The “Uphill” Lane, entire length): 8:00am-2:00pm
- West Ridge Road (The “Downhill” Lane, Peakwood Dr. to Rosalind Ave): 8:00am-2:00pm
· Cars will be allowed to travel UP West Ridge/Rosalind and DOWN Peakwood. West Ridge from Peakwood to the top will be open.
- Winchester Ave (Eastbound lane, Main St to 8th St): 9:00am- 3:30pm
- Wasena Ave (Memorial Ave to 12th St): 9:00am-3:30pm
- 12th St (Wasena Ave to Winchester Ave): 9:00am-3:30pm
- 8th St (Southbound, Day to Elm): 9:00am-3:30pm
- Alleys between Elm and Luck: 9:00am-3:30pm
- Mill Mountain Zoo will be open for business at 12pm
Sunday (April 17, 2022):
- Wiley Drive (Entire length): 7:00am-12:00pm"
