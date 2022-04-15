Cleared: Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared.

EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along I-81N in Roanoke County is causing delays Friday.

The crash was at mile marker 141.6.

The north left shoulder is closed, but no lanes are affected at mile marker 140.5. The backup is at five miles.

The north left shoulder and lane are both closed at mile marker 141.6, according to VDOT.

