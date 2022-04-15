Hometown Local
Second person no longer sought after Christiansburg manhunt

Manhunt Underway in Christiansburg
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police say they are no longer looking for a second person believed to have run from a traffic stop Thursday. They say they believe all parties involved have been accounted for, but have not further clarified.

Police say they stopped a driver in a stolen car at 10:02 a.m. in the 2700 block of Roanoke Street. Two people ran off, police said, with one, Robert Joseph Franklin Smith, 31 of Christiansburg, quickly taken into custody with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. After treatment at a hospital for a medical emergency, he has been charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Driving Suspended, Damage to unattended property valued at less than $1,000 and Obstruction of Justice.

Police say he is the only person being charged so far.

Police said Thursday they were still seeking the other person, described as white with tattoos and without a shirt. They said he may be armed, and while there was no evidence he posed a threat to the public, residents in neighborhoods along Roanoke Street near the top of Christiansburg Mountain were encouraged to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to watch out for suspicious activity.

