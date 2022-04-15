Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Some sunshine today with a few showers tomorrow

Easter Sunday is looking quiet with more sunshine
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunshine returns today
  • A few showers early Saturday
  • Easter Sunday is looking nice

FRIDAY

We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds today with a light breeze. Our high temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Lows Friday night will dip into the 40s and 50s.

EASTER WEEKEND

Saturday, a disturbance slides through bringing variably cloudy skies during the afternoon, but clearing by early evening. Very low shower chances are expected with the passing system.

Expect cooler air to close out our Easter weekend. Highs on Sunday will read in the 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 AM Sunday. Good news! For any of our Easter services/family gatherings, the day will be dry and partly to mostly sunny. It will also be the coolest day of the weekend.

A few showers possible Saturday other than that our Easter weekend is looking nice.
A few showers possible Saturday other than that our Easter weekend is looking nice.

RAINY START TO THE WEEK

Another round of cooler air is set to arrive early in the week along with a chance of a more substantial and perhaps even widespread rain. Models are still back and forth on the coverage and amounts, but wetter weather is looking more likely starting early Monday and lasting much of the day. This also comes along with some chilly temperatures with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday.

Rainfall Monday will be
Rainfall Monday will be(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
One arrested, one sought after Christiansburg traffic stop
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance
(L-R) Aaron Edwards, Quenzell Payne, Antonio Reynolds mugshots
Three alleged drug dealers arrested in Wythe County

Latest News

A cool, dry weekend is expected.
Clearing and cooler air to start the Easter Weekend
A dry, cooler weekend is setting up for the Easter Weekend.
Thursday, April 14 - Evening Outlook
A frontal boundary pushes through today triggering a few showers and storms.
Thursday, April 14 Morning FastCast
A front brings a few showers into the region Thursday.
Scattered showers possible along Thursday’s cold front