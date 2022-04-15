Some sunshine today with a few showers tomorrow

Sunshine returns today

A few showers early Saturday

Easter Sunday is looking nice

FRIDAY

We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds today with a light breeze. Our high temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Lows Friday night will dip into the 40s and 50s.

EASTER WEEKEND

Saturday, a disturbance slides through bringing variably cloudy skies during the afternoon, but clearing by early evening. Very low shower chances are expected with the passing system.

Expect cooler air to close out our Easter weekend. Highs on Sunday will read in the 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 AM Sunday. Good news! For any of our Easter services/family gatherings, the day will be dry and partly to mostly sunny. It will also be the coolest day of the weekend.

A few showers possible Saturday other than that our Easter weekend is looking nice.

RAINY START TO THE WEEK

Another round of cooler air is set to arrive early in the week along with a chance of a more substantial and perhaps even widespread rain. Models are still back and forth on the coverage and amounts, but wetter weather is looking more likely starting early Monday and lasting much of the day. This also comes along with some chilly temperatures with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday.

