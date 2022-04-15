Hometown Local
Virginia unemployment rate fell to 3% in March

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 3% after a 0.2% decrease in March, according to Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the labor force increased by 19,532 to 4,311,629, the number of unemployed residents decreased by 4,922 to 131,101 while the number of employed residents rose by 24,454 to 4,180,528.

“We’re seeing green shoots in job recovery as we hit the lowest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth in nearly two years, that’s really exciting. My administration is focused on continuing this trend, creating jobs, and boosting our economy. We’re going to have a big surplus and we look forward to investing that back into Virginians, job recovery, our economy, education, law enforcement and mental health.” said Governor Youngkin.

According to Youngkin’s team, the largest year-over-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 54,700 jobs (+16.1%). The next largest year-over-year job gains occurred in professional and business services, up to 16,900 jobs (+2.2%), and trade and transportation (+13,000 jobs). The only two industries to record job losses were finance down 3,600 jobs and manufacturing down2,800 jobs.

