Woman taken to hospital after Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found lying in the road after a reported hit-and-run with what appeared to be serious injuries Thursday evening near the intersection of Hershberger Road NW and Rutgers Street NW.

Roanoke Police say they were called to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A vehicle involved in the crash was not found at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Contact Roanoke Police at (540) 853-2212 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.