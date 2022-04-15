Hometown Local
Woman taken to hospital after Roanoke hit-and-run

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found lying in the road after a reported hit-and-run with what appeared to be serious injuries Thursday evening near the intersection of Hershberger Road NW and Rutgers Street NW.

Roanoke Police say they were called to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A vehicle involved in the crash was not found at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Contact Roanoke Police at (540) 853-2212 with information.

