Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta

(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect involved in a hostage situation and kidnapping that occurred Saturday in northwest Atlanta.

APD says officers responded to 1633 Abner Terrace around 12:45 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female, identified as 38-year-old Kerline Lubin, and her 11-year-old son, Pierre Lubin, against their will, forcing them to get into his black Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CSL5977. The vehicle fled the area.

Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.
Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.(Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect, possibly identified as 37-year-old Leonard Cross, is believed to be armed and dangerous. The investigation remains active.

If any information is known on their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. You can also submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident
WDBJ7
No victims found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Timothy Walton mugshot
Man faces murder charge for Rocky Mount shooting
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area

Latest News

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
The Virginia Tech community gathered to honor the 32 people who were killed on April 16, 2007.
Virginia Tech community gathers for annual “Day of Remembrance”
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness