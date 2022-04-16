Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blacksburg Police investigate early-morning shooting

(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hunt Club Road around 1:50 Saturday morning for a shots fired call.

Police say they found a person with a gunshot wound.

That victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the community and they are still searching for the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident
WDBJ7
No victims found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Timothy Walton mugshot
Man faces murder charge for Rocky Mount shooting
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area

Latest News

Birthdays and anniversaries for April 16, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 16, 2022
Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance Events
Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance Events
Saturday Morning Update
'Love Beyond' Helps People Impacted by Pandemic