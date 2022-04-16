Blacksburg Police investigate early-morning shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hunt Club Road around 1:50 Saturday morning for a shots fired call.

Police say they found a person with a gunshot wound.

That victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the community and they are still searching for the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.