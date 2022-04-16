Carilion Clinic hospice team celebrates National Healthcare Decisions Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April 16th is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

To honor the day, Carilion Clinic’s Hospice team is spreading awareness about the importance of advance care planning.

The team says it can be a tough topic to talk about, but is very important.

“We find ourselves in situations in which we can no longer speak for ourselves or make our own healthcare decisions and so often times those decisions fall to a family member or a loved one...so we want to bring public awareness to the importance of thinking through what we want as it relates to serious and complex illness care,” said Lisa Sprinkel, Senior Director for Carilion Clinic Home Care and Hospice Services.

The hospice team encourages patients to talk to your loved ones and health care providers to understand your options.

For more information, click here.

