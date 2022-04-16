Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Carilion Clinic hospice team celebrates National Healthcare Decisions Day

Carilion Clinic
Carilion Clinic(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April 16th is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

To honor the day, Carilion Clinic’s Hospice team is spreading awareness about the importance of advance care planning.

The team says it can be a tough topic to talk about, but is very important.

“We find ourselves in situations in which we can no longer speak for ourselves or make our own healthcare decisions and so often times those decisions fall to a family member or a loved one...so we want to bring public awareness to the importance of thinking through what we want as it relates to serious and complex illness care,” said Lisa Sprinkel, Senior Director for Carilion Clinic Home Care and Hospice Services.

The hospice team encourages patients to talk to your loved ones and health care providers to understand your options.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident
WDBJ7
No victims found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Timothy Walton mugshot
Man faces murder charge for Rocky Mount shooting
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area

Latest News

Blue Ridge Marathon
Runners race to the finish line at the Blue Ridge Marathon
Blacksburg Police investigate early-morning shooting
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 16, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 16, 2022
Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance Events
Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance Events