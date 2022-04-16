Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Danville man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in an alleged case of self-defense.

Danville Police say a call was placed shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the Danville 911 center reporting that a male was shot at the Cardinal Village Apartments. Officers found Shafi Yassin Rasheed shot in the 600 block of the Edmonds Street side of the complex.

He was given medical attention at the scene, but later died from his injuries at SOVAH Danville hospital.

A few minutes after the initial call reporting the shooting, another call was placed to 911 by a 21-year-old man who said that he was involved and shot a man out of self-defense. He met with authorities, provided the gun and is cooperating.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that Rasheed approached the man at a vehicle parked on Edmonds Street with a gun, believed to be upset about a female acquaintance. The two men had no history of threats or violence before this incident.

Rasheed allegedly assaulted the man with a gun and was then shot multiple times as the victim then produced his own gun. Both guns were recovered.

No criminal charges are filed as of now after review of video surveillance and witness statements. The Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will present the case to a grand jury for determination surrounding any applicable criminal charges.

This shooting was isolated and no other suspects are being sought.

