A few showers possible this morning
Dry conditions are in store for Easter Sunday
- Scattered showers possible this morning
- Dry and seasonable on Sunday
- Cold and rainy on Monday
SATURDAY
Showers are possible this morning, but rain looks to exit by mid morning. Clouds look to decrease a bit this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. A stray mountain shower is possible later this evening as the front moves through.
SUNDAY
We will start the day with temperatures mainly in the 40s with mainly clear skies. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds could gust 20-30 mph at times.
RAINY & COLD START TO THE WEEK
Expect widespread showers to form on Monday thanks to a low pressure system approaching the region. We hold onto the chance for rain to last throughout much of the day.
Cold high pressure up to the north puts us under a wedge allowing us to see cooler than normal temperatures on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to increase throughout the day on Monday thanks to widespread rain and our pesky wedge setup. Highs will mainly be in the 40s with a few low 50s possible.
Widespread rain is expected with locations to the east likely seeing higher rainfall amounts.
