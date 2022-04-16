A few showers possible this morning

Scattered showers possible this morning

Dry and seasonable on Sunday

Cold and rainy on Monday

SATURDAY

Showers are possible this morning, but rain looks to exit by mid morning. Clouds look to decrease a bit this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. A stray mountain shower is possible later this evening as the front moves through.

Some showers possible this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Clouds decrease and temperatures warm this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

We will start the day with temperatures mainly in the 40s with mainly clear skies. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds could gust 20-30 mph at times.

RAINY & COLD START TO THE WEEK

Expect widespread showers to form on Monday thanks to a low pressure system approaching the region. We hold onto the chance for rain to last throughout much of the day.

Cold high pressure up to the north puts us under a wedge allowing us to see cooler than normal temperatures on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to increase throughout the day on Monday thanks to widespread rain and our pesky wedge setup. Highs will mainly be in the 40s with a few low 50s possible.

A soaking rain and even some wintry weather are possible Monday. (WDBJ7)

Widespread rain is expected with locations to the east likely seeing higher rainfall amounts.

Widespread rain is expected on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.