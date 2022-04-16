Henry Co. malicious wounding

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Harley Daniel Pendleton, 41 of Bassett, is facing several felony charges in connection to a shooting along Boxwood Lane Friday morning.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center was alerted to a person who had been shot inside a vehicle that was then driven to the Horsepasture Rescue Squad. Deputies found a man at the Rescue Squad in a 2002 Honda Civic with a gunshot wound to the back.

Pendleton and another man got into a fight over a car on Pendleton’s property.

Pendleton allegedly chased down the man who had moved the car and met up with a third man, Michael McBride, 36 of Martinsville.

Deputies say Pendleton blocked McBride’s car and fired several shots into the vehicle.

McBride was airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Pendleton is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond on the following charges:

“-Malicious Wounding

-Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

-Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon”

Contact 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 634-7463. Rewards of up to $2,500 are available through Crimestoppers that depend on the nature of the crime and substance of information.

