“The Market” gets a new home at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mehul and Hema Sanghani have been waiting on this day for years.

“This is a vision that started three or four years ago based on some conversations my wife and I had. It’s a vision we brought to Virginia Tech,” said Mehul.

That vision is making sure that all students are able to know where their next meal is coming from. Both are Virginia Tech alumni. Blacksburg is Mehul’s hometown and Lynchburg is Hema’s.

“Mehul and I have been very inspired by philanthropy and knew that if we were ever in a position to make a positive impact, it would be a priority for our family,” said Hema.

Through a $1.5 million donation in 2020, Virginia Tech was able to open “The Market.” The program served more than 14,000 meals in the 2020-2021 school year. The Sanghani’s continue to say this all wouldn’t be possible without the support of Virginia Tech.

“Virginia Tech is like family and there’s just a tremendous amount of overwhelming support,” said Hema.

That support has led to countless donations in the Virginia Tech family, including most recently a donation from former Hokie and current New York Giant Tyrod Taylor.

“It’s amazing to see everything come full circle. I’m proud to be here today representing my family, my foundation and supporting such a great cause as we tackle a serious issue in food insecurity in this nation,” said Taylor.

Former football players and current school leaders like President Tim Sands and his wife Laura, attended the ribbon cutting for the new facility. A facility that Virginia Tech and the Sanghani’s have high hopes for in the fight to address food insecurity.

“We’re currently serving about 100 students a week here. ...We want to continue moving forward and going up from here,” said Hema.

“We really have some of the foundational elements in place here to really grow and scale this effort. We’re just really beginning to scratch the surface on an issue that often times exists in the shadows. Food insecurity itself comes with its own stigma, so really we’re hoping to take these foundational elements and address this issue on a broader scale,” said Mehul.

“The Market” is up and running, and the Sanghani’s appreciate all the people who help keep the program running at all times.

For more information:

“Celebrating a program that helps Virginia Tech students facing food insecurity, university leaders and donors on Saturday will hold a ceremonial opening of the facility that now houses The Market of Virginia Tech.

The Market is a food assistance program launched in September 2020 thanks to $1.5 million donated by alumni couple Hema Sanghani ‘99 and Mehul Sanghani ‘98, of McLean, Virginia. In the 2020-21 academic year alone, The Market provided more than 14,000 meals.

The program has attracted hundreds of additional donations, including a recent five-figure gift from former Hokie quarterback Tyrod Taylor ‘11, now with the New York Giants.

Taylor’s donation continues his tradition of philanthropic efforts toward fighting hunger. In 2020, Taylor’s foundation made a $25,000 donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in his hometown of Hampton, Virginia, and last year his foundation teamed with Kroger and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to organize a drive-thru food pantry at Hampton High School, where Taylor played and graduated before coming to Virginia Tech.”

