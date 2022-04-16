Rosie’s to give away $122.5K in free gas

(WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium wants to ease the dent that consumers are feeling on their wallets this spring.

Guests who sign up for a free Rosie’s Player’s Club Card will receive an entry to win a $500 gas card on April 30. Additional entries can be earned throughout April by using the card while playing games.

A new winner of one of the 245 prizes will be announced every 15 minutes from noon until midnight at each of five Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in New Kent, Vinton, Richmond, Hampton and Dumfries. The value of the cards will total $122,500 worth of free gas at approximately $4 per gallon.

“We are all about having fun and right now going to the gas station is anything but fun! We want to give our loyal players an opportunity to get a break at the pump and let them know how much we appreciate them with this gas card giveaway,” says Chief Operating Officer at Colonial Downs Group, Aaron Gomes.

More on the facilities can be found on the Rosie’s website.

