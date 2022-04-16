Runners and organizers prepare for 13th annual Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For 13 years, thousands of runners near and far have made their way to the Roanoke Valley for the Blue Ridge Marathon.

“I think it’s over five countries and forty states,” said Molly Bullington, race director, talking about this year’s expectations.

The event went virtual in 2020 but returned in-person for 2021. There’s something special about this year though, organizers and runners feel like things are getting back to normal.

“It is a bucket list marathon. There is over 7,400 feet of elevation change in the full marathon. We also offer a double marathon, which many races don’t do,” said Bullington.

You heard that right, a double marathon, which is one of many events the runners can participate in.

“Hardest marathon in the country, do it twice to be even harder. It’s just a good challenge and when you get enough crazy people together to do one thing, it turns out to be more fun,” said Jared Coccia, who ran the double with his brother Jacob for the first time in 2021.

“I like just being able to do the first lap on our own and then the second loop just having the whole crowd support and the whole city,” said Jacob Coccia.

The Coccia’s will be participating for the second year in a row.

“This is just such a cool event and everybody coming out, especially being from here. Opportunity to come out and run it with the whole city coming out is really cool,” said Charlie Dorsey, running the event for the first time.

With close to 3,000 runners coming out, organizers feel this is a step in the right direction and hope to see record numbers in 2023.

But they also know how much the Blue Ridge Marathon is a positive on the Roanoke Community as a whole.

