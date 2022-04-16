Runners race to the finish line at the Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners from all over came to the Star City to get that hard earned metal at the Blue Ridge Marathon.

Crowds lined the streets as runners made their way through the course in downtown.

For runners, it was all smiles at the finish line.

“I really wanted the experience of the crowd and the support and running with friends and it’s super cool to experience this and I’m also a graduate of Virginia Tech and I run for those who can’t today,” said Chelsea Liller, runner.

This is the 13th year for what’s called America’s toughest road marathon.

