The Salvation Army of Roanoke is focusing on “Love Beyond Loneliness” in April

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is “Love Beyond Loneliness” month, focusing on the feelings of isolation brought on by the pandemic.

The campaign looks to address this issue by uniting two of the most impacted age groups, children and seniors. The Salvation Army of Roanoke is able to do this through weekly programs like “Seniors with Spirit and “Troops.”

“As soon as people started isolating and they couldn’t have their grandchildren visit them or the kids couldn’t go to school and play with their friends, that onset of loneliness kind of takes over. So we’re focusing on bridging the gap between our seniors and our youth,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

The seniors at the Salvation Army of Roanoke are heavily involved in many programs. They appreciate being able to build relationships with the youth, especially in such a hard few years.

You can find more information about the campaign from the Salvation Army of Roanoke below:

“Feeling forgotten, feeling alone, and wondering if you matter can be devastating at any age. Having a place to go, a program to participate in, dramatically helps to decrease social isolation and increase feelings of belonging, self-esteem, and well-being in older adults, while also improving social and emotional skills in kids. That’s one of the reasons we feel so fortunate to have our Seniors with Spirit and Troops programs up and running. The Covid-19 pandemic forced many older adults and kids into isolation. And that’s lonely. Watching them come out of that loneliness through our programs, is a blessing.”

