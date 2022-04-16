Hometown Local
Three in hospital, one in critical condition, after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released an update regarding the injury status of three people that were shot Friday night at the Brookside Apartments.

One person was taken to UVA and is in critical condition. Two others are in stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital.

The Brookside Apartments are located at 89 Belle Terre Drive.

Anyone with security or doorbell cameras in the area is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with additional information.

