Three people shot at Lynchburg apartments

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were found shot at the Brookside Apartments Friday evening, according to Lynchburg Police.

No suspect information was released.

Police responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. to a 911 call about a person that had been shot near the apartments. Officers arrived and found the three people with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with security or doorbell cameras in the area is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with additional information.

