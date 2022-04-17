Hometown Local
Crowds come out for Easter Sunday service at New Life Christian Ministries

Easter Sunday mass brought in hundreds at New Life Christian Ministries.
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New Life Christian Ministries has been a part of the Roanoke community for more than 100-years. It’s pre-pandemic services used to bring in close to a thousand community members.

“Two years ago they shut us down for Easter. So we had Easter service but it was just my staff and we did it live online. Last year was kind of a half of Easter attempt because people were still a little skittish about coming out in public,” said Pastor Tony Atkinson.

This year’s Easter Sunday it’s different though, as New Life hosted two services that brought in crowds of people. Each enjoying in-person interaction at the service and in the halls. There’s a feeling now that these services are getting back to normal.

”To see everybody back today meeting, and talking, and hugging, and enjoying the fellowship, it’s just absolutely wonderful.”

New Life continues to give its members a virtual option, but Pastor Atkinson hopes to continue seeing the crowds come back in-person.

