Driver dies after evacuating crash, getting hit by another car in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lauren Virginia Davis, 25 of Roanoke, died Sunday morning after being hit by the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta while traveling south along Route 220 in Franklin County.

According to Virginia State Police, Davis was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu south on Route 220 when she ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

She then exited the vehicle and was hit in the road by the driver of the Jetta at around 2:30 a.m. just north of Bonbrook Mill Road.

Davis died at the scene. The Jetta’s driver was not injured.

There are no pending charges.

