Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Driver dies after evacuating crash, getting hit by another car in Franklin Co.

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lauren Virginia Davis, 25 of Roanoke, died Sunday morning after being hit by the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta while traveling south along Route 220 in Franklin County.

According to Virginia State Police, Davis was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu south on Route 220 when she ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

She then exited the vehicle and was hit in the road by the driver of the Jetta at around 2:30 a.m. just north of Bonbrook Mill Road.

Davis died at the scene. The Jetta’s driver was not injured.

There are no pending charges.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blacksburg Police investigate early-morning shooting
WDBJ7
No victims found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Elmwood Park in Roanoke.
Busy concert season ahead in Roanoke
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Argument over vehicle leads to shooting in Henry Co.

Latest News

VDOT
Vehicle fire causing delays along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home
Traffic alert
Cleared: Roanoke Co. crash along US-220N causing delays
VDOT
Rockbridge Co. crash closes I-64E