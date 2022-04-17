Hometown Local
Fire damages Danville apartment

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One apartment sustained damage in a fire in Danville Saturday night.

Danville Fire Department crews were called to the fire at Purdum Woods Apartments on Richmond Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. April 16. Crews found smoke coming from a first floor apartment and extinguished the fire before it spread to other units, according to the department, and there was no structural damage to the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

