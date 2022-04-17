Nice today; Cold and rainy on Monday

Dry and more seasonable today

Widespread rain and much colder on Monday

Temperatures slowly rise for the rest of the week

SUNDAY

A front is moving through this morning and this will allow for a more seasonable day. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds could be breezy at times.

Cold and soggy on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINY & COLD START TO THE WEEK

Cold high pressure up to the north puts us under a wedge allowing us to see cooler than normal temperatures on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to increase throughout the day on Monday thanks to widespread rain and our pesky wedge setup. Highs will struggle to warm throughout the day so temperatures will mainly sit in the 40s.

Expect widespread showers to form on Monday thanks to a low pressure system approaching the region. We hold onto the chance for rain to last throughout much of the day. Some mixed precipitation is possible for the higher elevation spots. Most will just notice a cold rain.

A cold rain is expected on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Locations to the east likely seeing higher rainfall amounts, but flooding doesn’t look to be an issue.

Rain is likely through the day on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

After Monday expect the rest of next week to be dry! Temperatures eventually warm back up into the 70s and 80s by Friday.

10 day outlook. (WDBJ Weather)

