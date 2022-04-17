Rail Yard Dawgs advance to semifinals with Game 3 win over top-seeded Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs upset the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of the first-round series to advance to the SPHL’s President’s Cup semifinals.

SPHL FINAL: Roanoke 3, Knoxville 1@RailYardDawgs take the last two games to upset the top-seeded Ice Bears in the first round of the President's Cup playoffs!



Roanoke will face No. 2 seed Huntsville in the best-of-three semifinals. Highlights tonight at 11 on @WDBJ7! — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) April 17, 2022

After losing Game 1, the Dawgs fought back to take Game 2 at home on Saturday, before a quick turnaround back in Knoxville for Sunday’s deciding third game.

Gehrett Sargis and Mac Jansen opened the scoring for Roanoke in the first period, with Nick Ford adding an insurance goal in the second.

Sammy Bernard made 28 saves on 29 attempts for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who will face No. 2 seed Huntsville in the upcoming best-of-three semifinal series.

