Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rail Yard Dawgs advance to semifinals with Game 3 win over top-seeded Knoxville

After losing Game 1, the Dawgs fought back to take Game 2 at home on Saturday, before taking the series in Tennessee.
Courtesy WDBJ7
Courtesy WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs upset the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of the first-round series to advance to the SPHL’s President’s Cup semifinals.

After losing Game 1, the Dawgs fought back to take Game 2 at home on Saturday, before a quick turnaround back in Knoxville for Sunday’s deciding third game.

Gehrett Sargis and Mac Jansen opened the scoring for Roanoke in the first period, with Nick Ford adding an insurance goal in the second.

Sammy Bernard made 28 saves on 29 attempts for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who will face No. 2 seed Huntsville in the upcoming best-of-three semifinal series.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blacksburg Police investigate early-morning shooting
WDBJ7
No victims found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Elmwood Park in Roanoke.
Busy concert season ahead in Roanoke
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Argument over vehicle leads to shooting in Henry Co.

Latest News

Kaleb Smith caught two TD passes in Virginia Tech's spring game
Maroon Team Beats White Team in Virginia Tech Spring Game
Recap Of Blue Ridge Marathon 2022
Recap Of Blue Ridge Marathon 2022
Blue Ridge Marathon
Runners race to the finish line at the Blue Ridge Marathon
The start and finish of the Blue Ridge Marathon at Elmwood Park on Friday afternoon.
Runners and organizers prepare for 13th annual Blue Ridge Marathon