Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapees

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter Sunday.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men that escaped from a mental institution on Easter Sunday.

Eastern State Hospital requested the state police’s help to investigate and search for two patients that escaped the facility according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh are both convicted felons with outstanding warrants.

Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation and a warrant was also taken out for escaping a mental facility.

Leigh has outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake City, and for escaping a mental facility.

Sgt. Ayana says both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on either Leigh or Wilkerson, or who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Blacksburg Police investigate early-morning shooting
WDBJ7
No victims found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Elmwood Park in Roanoke.
Busy concert season ahead in Roanoke
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Argument over vehicle leads to shooting in Henry Co.

Latest News

WDBJ7
Roads closed after car crashes into NW Roanoke home
Candlelight Vigil Held In Blacksburg Saturday
Candlelight Vigil Held In Blacksburg Saturday
Amber Alert canceled.
Abducted 1-year-old from Georgia found safe
Fire damages Danville apartment