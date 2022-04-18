Bedford County considers sale of nursing home to Roanoke-based company

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, the Bedford County Nursing Home has provided care for those inside its walls.

Many people live at the home, getting the long-term care they need.

Monday, the county’s board of supervisors will take up the issue of potentially selling the nursing home. For years, the county says, they’ve explored the option of selling the home.

But the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic have put the issue front and center for county leaders.

In a statement to WDBJ7, the county says: “The County is considering the Roanoke-based American HealthCare, LLC—operator of Heritage Hall Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers—as a potential buyer of the Bedford County Nursing Home due to its positive reputation in the region, similar business model in terms of payer mix with Medicaid residents and focus on providing care in rural areas. American HealthCare’s company culture also aligns well with Bedford County’s.

With the ever-increasing regulatory environment surrounding nursing homes, the responsibility to make wise decisions in this area is best addressed by industry experts who specialize in healthcare compliance, rather than local government officials who do not have this expertise. This has always been a challenge, but the COVID-19 pandemic enhanced the Board’s curiosity to explore other options. The healthcare employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as reaffirmed by the United States Supreme Court, is contrary to the positions of all Board members and has further complicated uniformity with how employees are treated across all departments of County government.

The public hearing on April 18 is a required part of the local government process since the sale of the Bedford County Nursing Home is a disposition of property. At the public hearing, the County will share more details about the decision to explore this option. Then, after hearing from the public, the Board of Supervisors will vote whether to sign the contract with American HealthCare. If approved by the Board, there will be a closing period of approximately 60-90 days before American HealthCare would officially take over operations.”

