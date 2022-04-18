Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bedford Regional Water Authority discusses changes after hazardous material situation

Bedford waste water treatment plant
Bedford waste water treatment plant(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Regional Water Authority met Monday to discuss the hazmat situation that happened at a wastewater treatment last week.

It’s business as usual at the waste water treatment facility on Orange Street in Bedford.

A spokesperson from the Bedford Regional Water Authority says the chemicals are all cleaned up after a hazmat incident last week.

During a delivery two chemicals mixed together to create a cloud of chlorine gas.

Multiple agencies responded to the plant.

“Really showed that the community comes together to support each other,” said Megan Pittman, Bedford Regional Water Authority.

On Monday, members of the Bedford Regional Water Authority discussed how to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“How can we make sure that this is a system where there are so many checks and balances, this cannot happen again. That there’s verbal confirmation, there’s written confirmation, there’s plenty of signage so it becomes obvious that this is the chemical that goes here and this chemical goes there. So that’s one of our main priorities is to make sure deliveries now are as fool proof as possible,” said Pittman.

And said the company is looking into more emergency training.

“Training, training, training. How can we better prepare for emergencies so if something happens, maybe it doesn’t even become an emergency because we were so prepared for it that it can be downgraded almost immediately, so that’s one of our main takeaways,” said Pittman.

She said these changes will not be implemented just at the location on Orange Street, but at other facilities as well.

“Yes this happened at one plant, but we do have other areas where we have chemicals that we use and we don’t want to turn a blind eye to them and make sure that we are being as safe as possible and using this as a lesson learned,” said Pittman.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Some spots will see some flurries/light snow Monday and into parts of our Tuesday. Shouldn't...
Cold rain with some mixed precipitation for Monday

Latest News

VA State Police Rolls Out Operation Safe Passage
Bedford Regional Water Authority Discussion After Hazmat Situation
Roanoke City Council Seat Filled Through End of 2022
The waiting area on the first floor of the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center, which will soon look...
First floor of Oliver W. Hill Justice Center will soon have a new look
Blacksburg Fork & Cork Back Saturday
Blacksburg Fork & Cork Back Saturday