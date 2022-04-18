Bedford Regional Water Authority discusses changes after hazardous material situation

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Regional Water Authority met Monday to discuss the hazmat situation that happened at a wastewater treatment last week.

It’s business as usual at the waste water treatment facility on Orange Street in Bedford.

A spokesperson from the Bedford Regional Water Authority says the chemicals are all cleaned up after a hazmat incident last week.

During a delivery two chemicals mixed together to create a cloud of chlorine gas.

Multiple agencies responded to the plant.

“Really showed that the community comes together to support each other,” said Megan Pittman, Bedford Regional Water Authority.

On Monday, members of the Bedford Regional Water Authority discussed how to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“How can we make sure that this is a system where there are so many checks and balances, this cannot happen again. That there’s verbal confirmation, there’s written confirmation, there’s plenty of signage so it becomes obvious that this is the chemical that goes here and this chemical goes there. So that’s one of our main priorities is to make sure deliveries now are as fool proof as possible,” said Pittman.

And said the company is looking into more emergency training.

“Training, training, training. How can we better prepare for emergencies so if something happens, maybe it doesn’t even become an emergency because we were so prepared for it that it can be downgraded almost immediately, so that’s one of our main takeaways,” said Pittman.

She said these changes will not be implemented just at the location on Orange Street, but at other facilities as well.

“Yes this happened at one plant, but we do have other areas where we have chemicals that we use and we don’t want to turn a blind eye to them and make sure that we are being as safe as possible and using this as a lesson learned,” said Pittman.

