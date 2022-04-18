Blacksburg Fork & Cork wine and food festival back Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual food and wine festival benefitting The Blacksburg Partnership returns Saturday to the Historic Smithfield!

The ticketed festival runs from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (VIP early access at noon) and will feature food, wine, music and vendors.

More on the Blacksburg Partnership from the event’s website:

“The Blacksburg Partnership is a non-profit, independent economic development organization focused on convening and collaborating with strategic partners, advocating for regional initiatives and an enhanced business climate, and the promotion of the area to businesses, visitors, residents, and students… all intended to make our town a vibrant place to live, work, learn and play!”

Historic Smithfield is located at 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road.

