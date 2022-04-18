Hometown Local
A chilly rain today with some mountain snow

Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s this afternoon
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Widespread rain and much colder today
  • Patchy frost likely as we head toward Wednesday morning
  • Temperatures slowly rise for the rest of the week

RAINY & COLD START TO THE WEEK

Cold high pressure up to the north puts us under a wedge allowing us to see cooler than normal temperatures on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to increase throughout the day on Monday thanks to widespread rain and our pesky wedge setup leaving us stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Expect widespread showers to form on Monday thanks to a low pressure system approaching the region. We hold onto the chance for rain to last throughout much of the day. Some mixed precipitation is possible for the higher elevation spots. Most will just notice a cold rain.

A chilly rain moves across the area today.
Locations to the east likely seeing higher rainfall amounts, but flooding doesn’t look to be an issue.

Rain is likely through the day on Monday.
Today and tomorrow will bring some snow into the mountains. Most of it will stay contained into the mountains of West Virginia, but some of that may spillover into places west of the Blue Ridge. Any snow seen will be light and shouldn’t accumulate for most.

Some spots will see some flurries/light snow Monday and into parts of our Tuesday. Shouldn't...
Most of us will be completely dry on Tuesday and expect the rest of the work week to stay mostly dry!

Highs on Tuesday will read in the 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows into Wednesday morning will fall into the upper 20s and 30s. Patchy frost/freeze conditions are possible!

Looks like Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the best chance this week for frost and...
Nice warming will occur for us starting on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Temperatures eventually warm back up into the 70s and 80s by Thursday.

Temperatures soar into the 80s by the weekend.
