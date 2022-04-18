Congressional candidate Parker concedes after losing primary nomination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Democrat hoping to unseat 5th District Congressman Bob Good (R) in 2022 has conceded after not getting the nomination to represent his party.

Andy Parker said he submitted petitions with more than the 1,000 signatures required to compete, but the Democratic party said the 5th District Committee was only able to verify 937 as registered voters in that district, leaving Josh Throneburg the Democratic nominee for the seat.

Parker issued this statement:

I congratulate Josh Throneburg, the Democratic nominee for Congress in Virginia’s 5th District. I will do what I can to help Josh defeat Bob Good, a Trumper extremist who does not reflect the values of the people of VA-5. I was looking forward to a spirited primary and campaign against Good this fall, but to my great disappointment our campaign did not meet the technical requirements to be on the primary ballot. I want to thank the thousands of Virginians and supporters across America who stood with me. I will continue to work on behalf of progressive causes and Democratic candidates in 2022 and beyond.

Parker said he wanted to run because he was inspired to “make a difference” by his daughter Alison, our colleague at WDBJ7 who was murdered in 2015. He has been a vocal advocate for legislation targeting gun-related violence.

