Covington water leak disrupts service Monday evening

Courtesy: City of Covington
Courtesy: City of Covington(City of Covington)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are working a water leak in the City of Covington Monday evening that will leave businesses and homes without water until further notice.

According to the city, an emergency repair is currently being handled by the Public Works department in the Alleghany Avenue area. Cherry St., Pine St., Mercer Ave., Dewey St. and the eastern side of Alleghany Avenue through Covington Farm & Fuel will all be affected.

Additional surrounding streets may also be impacted.

Contact 540-965-6321 or 540-965-6322 with additional questions or concerns.

