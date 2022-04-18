Hometown Local
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup...
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at Fisht Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins. He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo already had four children.

