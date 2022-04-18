DuCard Vineyard and Real Provenance program partner on dynamic QR code

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DuCard Vineyard is working to connect in a new way. It’s partnered up with The Real Provenance Program.

When DuCard wine is purchased, people will find a QR code on the bottle.

“Now a lot of people are using QR codes for what we call static, which means you scan it, sends you right to somebody’s website and there you are. But these are dynamic QR codes,” Frederick Reno, CEO of Thomas Jefferson Wine said.

After scanning, it proceeds to an informational video on what the vineyard has to offer.

“You can have the name, the varietal, the year and two square inches about yourself on the back, government warnings and all that kind of stuff, but I want people to have a feel for what we are and what we’re doing,” Scott Elliff, DuCard Vineyard’s owner said.

