First floor of Oliver W. Hill Justice Center will soon have a new look

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a project that has been four years in the making, renovations of the first floor at the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center began in January.

The project is focusing on upgrades to the waiting area for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, clerk’s offices and security.

“In the clerk’s area there will be more sunshine in, which I think will improve the workspace, but also they’ll be able to communicate very easily with each other to process the work that they do on a daily basis. Out front in the waiting area, that had really gotten dated over the years, so we’re going to open that up make it much brighter,” said Judge Frank Rogers, III.

Rogers is also excited that they are partnering with a Roanoke City teacher that, through a grant, will give students a chance to paint artwork in the waiting area.

”We want to make this a more welcoming place to be and I think when it’s all done, I think the public is really going to be pleased with the investment that Roanoke City has made.”

Rogers said they are hoping the project will be completed sometime this summer.

