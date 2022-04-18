Hometown Local
Four Danville residents displaced after Easter evening fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on the 1400 block of Myrtle Ave. First responders on scene found flames in the kitchen, which sustained moderate damage.  The rest of the home was damaged by smoke.

Four residents were displaced because of the fire, and the American Red Cross is helping those individuals find temporary housing.

Fire crews remained on scene for nearly two hours. The first call came in around 7:00 PM Sunday night.

The fire department was assisted by the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Police Department, and City Utilities during the emergency.

The Danville Fire Department would like to remind you to please never leave your cooking stove in use unattended, as kitchen fires are the leading cause of fires in homes.

