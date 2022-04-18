Hotel Roanoke celebrates 140th anniversary

Hometown Local
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Star City icon is being recognized by the Virginia General Assembly.

Monday, state law makers and others gathered to celebrate 140 years at the Hotel Roanoke.

Delegate Sam Rasoul presented the resolution.

“I think the city and the hotel have had a symbiotic relationship since the very beginning and have found nourishment and growth in that and we look forward to the next 140 years,” said Brian Wells, Hotel Roanoke General Manager.

In the proclamation, the Virginia General Assembly recognized the economic impact the hotel has had on the region.

