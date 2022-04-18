Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

House damaged by fire in Christiansburg

House fire in Montgomery County... 4.17.22
House fire in Montgomery County... 4.17.22(Montgomery County Fire-EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A house sustained severe damage in a fire Sunday night in Christiansburg.

Montgomery County Fire-EMS crews were called shortly before midnight to the home in the 200 block of Barkwood Street SE.

Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Riner Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue and Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, according to Montgomery County.

There is no word yet in the cause of the fire.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Some spots will see some flurries/light snow Monday and into parts of our Tuesday. Shouldn't...
Cold rain with some mixed precipitation for Monday

Latest News

The school board meets during a June meeting.
Lynchburg School Board accepting applications for three upcoming vacancies
File Graphic
COVID test positivity percentage climbs in Virginia
House fire in Montgomery County... 4.17.22
Montgomery County House Fire... 4.17.22
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son