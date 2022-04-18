House damaged by fire in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A house sustained severe damage in a fire Sunday night in Christiansburg.

Montgomery County Fire-EMS crews were called shortly before midnight to the home in the 200 block of Barkwood Street SE.

Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Riner Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue and Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, according to Montgomery County.

There is no word yet in the cause of the fire.

