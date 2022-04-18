Lynchburg leaders to talk infrastructure, business in Monday night address

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg wants you to tune in Monday at 7 p.m. for its State of the City address.

The annual address is returning after the pandemic put it on hold.

City leaders are expected to talk about infrastructure, city schools and business development. Awards will also be given to Centra and other local individuals.

“The mayor’s awards of excellence are something that is part of the state of the city every year and it honors people in our community that have gone above and beyond in exemplary service,” said Carrie Dungan, City of Lynchburg communications and public engagement director.

If you want to check it out, the virtual event will be streamed on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.