Lynchburg School Board accepting applications for three upcoming vacancies

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg School Board is accepting applications for three seats set to be vacated on June 30th, according to the city.

Residents are asked to go to www.lynchburgva.gov/school-board to complete an online application. The city says a printable version of the application is also available on the website and can be mailed or emailed upon request.

The city says anyone selected for an interview by City Council will be required to sign a consent form saying the city can obtain the applicant’s state and national criminal background records. Applicants that don’t sign a consent form won’t be considered for a school board seat.

City Council will make appointments for three-year terms of office commencing July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.

A public hearing will be held on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. to receive nominations for City Council’s consideration of appointment or reappointment to the three School Board positions (one from each district). The public hearing will be held in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 900 Church Street, and applications must be received by the Clerk of Council prior to the April 26 public hearing.

To look at the district map click here.

