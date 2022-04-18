Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lynchburg School Board accepting applications for three upcoming vacancies

The school board meets during a June meeting.
The school board meets during a June meeting.(Photo: Lynchburg City Schools)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg School Board is accepting applications for three seats set to be vacated on June 30th, according to the city.

Residents are asked to go to www.lynchburgva.gov/school-board to complete an online application. The city says a printable version of the application is also available on the website and can be mailed or emailed upon request.

The city says anyone selected for an interview by City Council will be required to sign a consent form saying the city can obtain the applicant’s state and national criminal background records. Applicants that don’t sign a consent form won’t be considered for a school board seat.

City Council will make appointments for three-year terms of office commencing July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.

A public hearing will be held on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. to receive nominations for City Council’s consideration of appointment or reappointment to the three School Board positions (one from each district). The public hearing will be held in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 900 Church Street, and applications must be received by the Clerk of Council prior to the April 26 public hearing.

To look at the district map click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Some spots will see some flurries/light snow Monday and into parts of our Tuesday. Shouldn't...
Cold rain with some mixed precipitation for Monday

Latest News

File Graphic
COVID test positivity percentage climbs in Virginia
House fire in Montgomery County... 4.17.22
House damaged by fire in Christiansburg
House fire in Montgomery County... 4.17.22
Montgomery County House Fire... 4.17.22
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son