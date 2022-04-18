Hometown Local
Mask mandate continues at Roanoke airport despite federal judge’s ruling

(Pexels)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mask mandate is still in place at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport after a federal judge struck down the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t justify its decision to extend the mandate, which was supposed to end April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.

A statement Monday from airport officials reads:

Airports have not been notified by the federal government that the mask mandate has been lifted despite the decision by a federal judge on Monday that struck down the mask mandate. The federal requirement that masks be worn in airports and on board aircraft remains in effect for both customers and employees. We await additional information from the federal government on whether it will challenge the ruling or rescind the order. Until that time, the airport mask policy remains unchanged. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

