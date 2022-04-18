Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

MORNIN’ HOME MAKEOVER: National home staging expert Johnathan Miller launches new segment on WZBJ24

Miller offers advice from making your home more marketable, to sprucing it up for spring on a budget
Home design expert Johnathan Miller says fairly cheap changes like new paint and light fixtures can improve the value of your home
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Home Staging Expert and Influencer Johnathan H. Miller will become a regular face on WZBJ24′s new segment, “Mornin’ Home Makeover.”

Miller will offer great tips on how to make the most of your home, whether you’re listing it on the market.

He is a Virginia-based author, advisor and speaker. When it comes to home design and staging, Miller has plenty of insight and experience to share.

Miller is also the founder of J-squared Interior Staging & Design. It’s a real estate staging and marketing company with thousands of properties staged.

According to his website, homes staged by his company sell at an average increase of 17% above the asking price.

Click this link to learn more about Miller.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
Danville man dies in alleged case of self-defense
Some spots will see some flurries/light snow Monday and into parts of our Tuesday. Shouldn't...
Cold rain with some mixed precipitation for Monday

Latest News

Whether it's re-vamping your closet, or your entire home, you can catch Miller's tips on WZBJ24!
Mornin' Home Makeover: Home Decor Tips to Add Value to Your Home
Virginia Chestnuts Selling Chestnut Seedlings; Now’s the Time to Plant
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 18, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 18, 2022
Gas Pump (GFX)
Gas prices in Roanoke down 26 cents from last month