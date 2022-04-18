MORNIN’ HOME MAKEOVER: National home staging expert Johnathan Miller launches new segment on WZBJ24

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Home Staging Expert and Influencer Johnathan H. Miller will become a regular face on WZBJ24′s new segment, “Mornin’ Home Makeover.”

Miller will offer great tips on how to make the most of your home, whether you’re listing it on the market.

He is a Virginia-based author, advisor and speaker. When it comes to home design and staging, Miller has plenty of insight and experience to share.

Miller is also the founder of J-squared Interior Staging & Design. It’s a real estate staging and marketing company with thousands of properties staged.

According to his website, homes staged by his company sell at an average increase of 17% above the asking price.

Click this link to learn more about Miller.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.