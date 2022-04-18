New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New state legislation going into effect next year will soon crack down on “farm use” vehicle abusers.

In the state, certain exemptions are in place for farmers to use farm vehicles on state roadways to with minimum requirements. These farmers have taken to displaying “farm use” placards on their vehicles to indicate to law enforcement the use for their vehicle.

After misuse of this placard by the non-farming community, Virginia legislators are stepping in, requiring farmers to obtain a numeric placard from the DMV, and have liability coverage on the vehicle.

“It’s really important to preserve this exemption,” explains Andrew Smith the associate director of governmental relations of the Virginia Farm Bureau. “The legislature, the executive branch, saw the importance of preserving it because farmers typically only use these vehicles a few weeks out of the year. Harvesting and planting season is primarily when they use it so it’s really important. We were able to do something to cut out the abuse.”

Smith says the DMV may charge $15 for the placard, and ask farmers to disclose the size of their farm and kind of crops produced to help verify legitimacy.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

