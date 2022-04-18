Hometown Local
Price chosen to replace Jeffrey on Roanoke City Council

Former Councilwoman Anita Price has been named to fill a temporary Roanoke City Council term to...
Former Councilwoman Anita Price has been named to fill a temporary Roanoke City Council term to replace Robert Jeffrey, Jr.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Council has decided on Anita Price to fill the council seat vacated when Democrat Robert Jeffrey, Jr. pleaded no contest to one charge of embezzlement.

Price was chosen at a meeting Monday, April 18, from a final list of candidates including Price, Suzanna Osborne, Kiesha Preston, Luke Priddy, Kevin Berry and Raekwon Moore. That list was selected from an initial list of 16 people.

Price, a former councilwoman who didn’t run for re-election in 2020 after serving 12 years, will serve until the end of this year. There will be a special election in November to fill the seat for the remainder of Jeffrey’s term, which ends in December 2024; Price does not plan to run in that election, according to the council.

