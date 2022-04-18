Hometown Local
Roanoke to raise Ukrainian flag Wednesday

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Freedom Plaza will soon get some new color.

The city says the Ukrainian flag will be raised in solidarity with the fighting country Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the suggestion of Dr. Martha Kuchar, Professor of Literary Studies at Roanoke College.

“Under the leadership of Mayor Lea and the City Council, Roanoke has already condemned the actions of Putin’s Russia in its genocidal war against Ukraine. Raising the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine puts deed to words. It is a brave and happy demonstration of the city’s support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion. Glory to Ukraine!”

Mayor Sherman Lea: “The City of Roanoke stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In many areas across our city you can see the blue and yellow mini flags planted in parks and in front of churches and individual homes. Now you will also see the Ukrainian flag flying across from City Hall demonstrating the City of Roanoke’s support and compassion for the people of Ukraine.”

The event is open to the public and is directly across from City Hall in downtown Roanoke.

